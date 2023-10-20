Putin’s trip to Armed Forces HQ in Rostov-on-Don was not planned in advance — spokesman

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to the Russian Armed Forces Headquarters in Rostov-on-Don was organized on a rather short notice, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This was a rather promptly organized trip, it was not planned in advance," he said, answering a question. "These trips happen rather regularly and the president rather regularly receives reports from the military right on the spot," Peskov added.

On Thursday evening, the spokesman announced that Putin visited that Armed Forces Headquarters in Rostov-on-Don on his way back from Perm and received a report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine from the Head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Putin has repeatedly visited the special op headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, and, previously, the joint headquarters of forces involved in the special operation. He also visited headquarters of the Battlegroup ‘Dnepr’ on the Kherson direction and the headquarters of the ‘East’ National Guard group in LPR.