Russian naval forces hunt down enemy saboteurs in Sevastopol Bay drills

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s forces are practicing anti-mine and anti-saboteur defense in the drills that kicked off in the outer roadstead of the Sevastopol Bay, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"Today a scheduled anti-mine and anti-saboteur defense exercise is running in the outer roadstead of the Sevastopol Bay. During the drills, the personnel practiced searching for and destroying floating sea mines and naval drones," the press office said in a statement.

The patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin, anti-saboteur boats and minesweepers hunted down a simulated enemy’s forces during the drills in the Sevastopol Bay, the press office reported.

"The drills involved the patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin, oceanic minesweepers and anti-saboteur boats. Vessels of the Black Sea Fleet’s emergency and rescue force provided support for the drills. Upon the end of the exercise, the warships will return to their home naval base," the press office said.