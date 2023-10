MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost over 65 troops, two pickup trucks, a howitzer and three artillery guns in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It specified that Battlegroup Center units had thwarted an attack by Ukraine’s 63rd mechanized brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).