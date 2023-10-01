Ukraine loses Plastun signal intelligence station in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, October 1./TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost a Plastun signal intelligence station in the Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

It was the ministry’s first report about the loss of a Plastun station since the beginning of the special military operation.

"The enemy's losses in that area during the past day amounted to more than 150 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Strela-10 missile launcher as well as the Plastun signal intelligence station," the Russian Defense Ministry said. A Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit and a D-20 howitzer were hit during the counter-battery fight, the ministry added.