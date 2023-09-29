Tests of upgraded high-accuracy missile to continue — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said that the tests of a new upgraded high-accuracy missile, the launch of which he has just watched at the Kapustin Yar test site, will be continued.

"You and I were present at the test launch of a new upgraded high-accuracy missile. Its testing will continue," Medvedev said at a meeting. Video footage from the event was uploaded to his page on the VKontakte social media.

Medvedev pointed out that the new missile had been developed specifically for use in the special military operation zone.

"Such characteristics as the range and accuracy have been significantly improved. The warhead has also been enhanced," he said.

Medvedev said that as a result of the current launch, important experience had been gained and "a rebuff was given to the enemy, which has literally packed Ukraine to capacity with the newest types of weapons and keeps doing so."