SIMFEROPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down cruise missiles over Crimea, the region’s head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messenger application.

"Air defenses have shot down cruise missiles over Crimea. Please stay calm and trust only official sources of information," he said.

Earlier, Aksyonov’s adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, said one missile had been shot down near Bakhchisarai. The falling debris set grass on fire. The Emergencies Ministry is eliminating the effects.