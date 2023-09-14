Taiwan’s ties to US may be detrimental for island — Chinese top brass

BEIJING, September 14. /TASS/. Relations between Taipei and Washington may be detrimental to Taiwan and could "harm" the island, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Tan Kefei said at a news briefing on Thursday.

"The Taiwan-US relationship is absolutely harmful for Taiwan," Tan said. According to him, "the island seeking independence with US support" exposes Taiwan to the danger of war. The official also condemned the US transforming Taiwan into "a mined island" and "storehouse for ammunition."

He reiterated that China was resolutely opposed to any official exchanges or military ties between the United States and Taiwan, as well as sending weapons to the island. Tan also said that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has always demonstrated a high degree of vigilance as it stands ready to protect the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A contract to send 14 US-made M136 Volcano mine-laying systems worth 4.54 bln Taiwanese dollars (around $146 mln) was signed in June.

On September 6, Taiwan’s Ziyou Shibao newspaper reported that Taiwan would receive 11 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers from the United States in 2024.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.

The US severed diplomatic relations with the Taiwanese side in 1979 and gave diplomatic recognition to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). However, while formally recognizing the One China policy, the United States continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei administration and supplies the island with weapons. Delivery to Taiwan of US weapons to the tune of around $19 bln is currently pending.