Myopia inside US intelligence community could help spark open US-Russia conflict — Hersh

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. The current state of the US intelligence community, including an internal culture of myopia, could eventually lead Washington to stumble unwittingly into a direct military conflict with Moscow, Pulitzer Prize-winning veteran US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said in an article published on his Substack page.

According to the legendary reporter, the Biden administration's "wrong-headed confidence" in Kiev’s ultimate victory on the battlefield may be based on the "insanely optimistic assessments supplied by the Defense Intelligence Agency" (DIA), a branch of the Pentagon which, according to the journalist, has recently become the Biden administration’s preferred go-to intelligence provider among the 17 agencies that make up the US intelligence community. "The DIA’s assessments <…> are now the intelligence of choice inside the White House," Hersh reported. He also pointed out that the White House currently shuns any intelligence data that it finds "inconvenient" to its preferred narrative. Describing the current situation as "when politics suppresses the truth" and "clearly contrary to the best interests of the people of the United States," the veteran Washington reporter cautioned that, if nothing is done to correct the current dangerously myopic trends within the US intelligence community, this could lead the US into a direct war with Russia, which nobody really wants.