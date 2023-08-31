Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, believes that the world may see the emergence of new viruses "of not only natural but also of artificial origin." He was speaking at the opening of a meeting of the presidium of the Presidential Council on Science and Education.

"New viruses can be not only of natural, but also of artificial origin," Medvedev said. He emphasized that Russia, like many other countries, was closely monitoring what was going on in this field. He also recalled Russia’s concerns about the US biomilitary activity in the post-Soviet space.

Medvedev stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia.

"Despite the rhetoric and assurances to the effect that all this activity is purely scientific or aimed at maintaining the epidemiological well-being of the population, we know that this is not quite true, to put it mildly. It is obvious that during the special military operation evidence of this hostile activity was obtained," Medvedev said.

He called for paying the closest attention possible to this kind of external threats and to ensure Russia's technological readiness for the emergence and spread of any new infections.

"The government has prepared its version of the most important innovation project of national importance. It should be linked as much as possible to the list of presidential instructions, as well as to the concept that was proposed by the advisory group on scientific and technological development. The document should be as relevant as possible and take into account all possible risks and threats," Medvedev said.

He recalled that the president issued instructions to develop this project back in 2021. Medvedev said the project envisaged the creation of a Russian research and technological platform, "which should allow for a prompt response to the emergence and spread of new infections."

"A great deal is being said about this. It looks like the Covid situation is clear, but it remains to be seen what will happen next. We need to be ready. Therefore, this work and its continuation are extremely important for the state," he said.