UK Energy Secretary Shapps appointed as new defense chief

LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. British Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps was appointed as Secretary of State for Defense on Thursday, according to a press release published on the UK government’s website, after Ben Wallace formally quit earlier today.

"The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments: Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP as Secretary of State for Defense," the document reads.

Shapps was seen leaving 10 Downing Street, accompanied by Admiral Tony Radakin, the Chief of the British Defense Staff. The latter had interrupted his vacation to arrive in London.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shapps pledged to continue support for Ukraine. "I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation's security. And continuing the UK's support for Ukraine in" the conflict with Russia, he wrote.

Shapps also said he was "honored" to accept the role and paid tribute to Wallace for his "enormous contribution" to UK defense and global security over the past four years.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Shapps at being appointed as he praised incumbent PM Sunak’s choice as "excellent."