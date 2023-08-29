Belarus does not pose threat to neighbors by hosting PMC Wagner — Security Council

MINSK, August 29. /TASS/. The State Secretary of Belarus’ Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, has dismissed as false any speculations to the effect that his country has become a threat to its neighbors by hosting a detachment of the PMC Wagner on its territory.

"The reproaches that Belarus poses a threat to its neighbors by hosting a detachment of the PMC Wagner on its territory are sheer lies. These people, who are deployed on the territory of Belarus, are engaged solely in maintaining their professional skills. Agreements on the provision of instructional services have been concluded," Volfovich said at a meeting with the staff of the JV Santa Bremor in Brest, the BelTA news agency reports.

Wagner fighters work as instructors at training grounds, sharing their combat experience and "teaching Belarusian servicemen how to properly conduct combat operations today."

"[They] use modern fighting techniques, based on the realities they’ve come across and the experience they’ve got in Africa, in Ukraine and [in] other parts of the world. They are military professionals. Why can't our military people use their services to maintain combat readiness and train our soldiers and security forces’ personnel? This is a normal international practice," Volfovich said.

Earlier it was reported that PMC Wagner fighters, who had arrived in the republic, were deployed in a camp near Osipovichi (the Mogilyov Region). The Defense Ministry said the personnel of servicemen of Belarus’ Special Operations Forces together with the PMC Wagner fighters had conducted combat training tasks at the Brest training ground near the Belarusian-Polish border.

The Polish authorities decided to strengthen the border with Belarus following the arrival of PMC Wagner forces in the neighboring country. It was also stated that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia could completely isolate Belarus in case of serious incidents involving PMC Wagner at the borders of the European Union and NATO.