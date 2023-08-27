Ukraine’s attack repelled near Staromayorskoye, Priyutnoye in DPR

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarted an attack by Ukrainian troops near Staromayorskoye and Priyutnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said on Sunday.

"Forward units of the Battlegroup East, backed by artillery, thwarted an attack by the enemy infantry toward Staromayorskoye and Priyutnoye. The enemy retreated, sustaining losses. The battlegroup’s artillery neutralized a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Urozhainoye and destroyed an enemy mortar unit and a stronghold," he said in a video posted on the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram channel.

According to Chekhov, strongholds of Ukrainian troops were hit by Russian artillery units in Staromayorskoye and north of Novomayorskoye. Apart from that, a munitions depot was wiped out northeast of Nikolskoye, engineering equipment near Novodarovka, and areas of the deployment of the enemy manpower in Urozhainoye. Maximovka, and Ravnopol.

"Two tugged D-30 howitzers were destroyed southwest of Shakhterskoye. A Paladin self-propelled artillery unit was hit by Lantset munitions near Privolnoye. Two Krab self-propelled artillery units were wiped out near Novodarovka, and a tank - near Ugledar," he added.