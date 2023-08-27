Russia says Ukraine lost up to 130 people in south of Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 130 servicemen in the south of the Donetsk region over the past day, said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

"In the south of the Donetsk region, units of the battlegroup East, air strikes, fire from artillery and heavy flame-throwing systems inflicted damage to clusters of Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy's losses were up to 130 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, three vehicles, as well as D-20, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," he said.