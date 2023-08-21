Russian forces strike Ukrainian assault teams in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck the enemy assault teams who attempted to attack the Russian Armed Forces’ positions in the Krasny Liman direction, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Monday.

"Near Torskoye and in a segment of the Serebryanka forestry, the enemy made five attempts to retake positions. With artillery fire support, Battlegroup Center’s forward based units inflicted fire damage on assault teams of Ukraine’s 63rd and 42nd mechanized brigades who attempted to attack Russian troops," Savchuk reported.

According to the spokesman, the enemy lost more than 30 militants. Also, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and two cars were destroyed.

"Some 30 enemy artillery positions were detected and jammed in counter-battery fighting. A 120mm mortar crew was struck, and the Tor-M1 missile system shot down a Ukrainian drone near Kremennaya," he said.

The battlegroup’s assault and army aviation delivered eight missile strikes on the enemy’s man-and firepower amassed near Novosadovoye and Chervona Dibrova, Savchuk added.