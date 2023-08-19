No mobilization planned in Kherson Region - governor

GENICHESK, August 19. /TASS/. The rumors being spread about a mobilization in the Kherson Region are false and no such mobilization is being planned, Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel.

"I’ve received a huge number of questions from residents of our region and other regions regarding a mobilization to the Russian Armed Forces in the Kherson Region. I say it officially: it is a lie. No mobilization is being planned in the Kherson Region," Saldo said.

He added that the photos of the alleged "decree" being disseminated by the Kiev regime propaganda are a "primitive forgery with numerous mistakes."

Saldo called to trust official sources only.

"I can add personally that many Kherson people volunteer for service in the Russian Armed Forces and other military structure in order to destroy the enemy, causing innumerable calamities to their lesser homeland," the acting governor noted.