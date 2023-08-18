Rostelecom to develop all-purpose drone control console

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 18. /TASS/. Rostelecom is developing an all-purpose control console for different types of unmanned aerial vehicles with the use of secure smartphones or tablets with the Aurora operation system, President of the Russian telecom major Mikhail Oseevsky said at the Army-2023 Forum.

"The bunch of manufacturers is currently making smartphones and tablets using this operation environment. Certainly, having seen the booming development of unmanned aerial vehicles for the most diverse applications, we paid attention to that and considered possible to start working on creation of an all-purpose console to control different types of drones using secure smartphones or tablets controlled by the Aurora operation system," Oseevsky said.

The control console is a hardware package based on a secure smartphone or a tablet based on the Aurora operation system, with various drone control apps adapted to it, the chief executive said. "We are proactively interacting at the moment with leading manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles at the stage of creating a prototype of such versatile console," Oseevsky said. The company is communicating with and searching for partners to fill the console with solutions, he added.

