US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 19 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated the Syrian airspace 19 times over the past day, said Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry).

"A total of 18 airspace violations were detected in the Al-Tanf zone over the past 24 hours, committed by two pairs of F-35 fighter jets, three pairs of F-16 fighter jets, two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, a pair of Rafale fighter jets, one MC-12W reconnaissance plane and two MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition," the official said on Thursday.

According to Kulit, a total of 13 violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the US-led coalition were registered in the reported period. They were related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

"Air crews of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition, led by the United States, continue to create dangerous situations in the skies above Syria, flying in breach of deconfliction protocols and violating the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic," the official added.