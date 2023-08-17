Two US fighter jets fly dangerously close to Russian military aircraft in Syria

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Two F-35 fighter jets of the US-led coalition in Syria buzzed dangerously close to Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, said Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry).

"Between 11:10 and 11:37 [Moscow time] on August 16, two F-35 fighter jets of the coalition dangerously approached two Su-35 planes of the Russian Aerospace forces at the altitude of about 7,000 meters, in the Al Tanf area. The Russian aircraft were performing a scheduled flight along Syria’s southern border," the official said late on Thursday.

"Russian pilots demonstrated a high degree of professionalism, promptly taking the necessary measures to avert a collision with the coalition’s aircraft," he added.

According to Kulit, the coalition’s maneuvers create tensions in Syria’s airspace and may lead to air incidents and disasters.