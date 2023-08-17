Minsk receives first batch of Mi-35 attack helicopters from Moscow — top brass

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Belarus has received Mi-35 attack helicopters from Russia, the press service of the country’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Belarusian pilots are flying the first batch of Mi-35 helicopters that have been put into service in the Belarusian army. The helicopters were received in accordance with the plan of construction and development of the armed forces and military-technical development with the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The Mi-35 multipurpose attack helicopter is a modernized version of the Mi-24 and is designed to destroy armored vehicles, enemy personnel, provide fire support for motorized rifle and tank units, land paratroopers and evacuate the wounded. The Mi-35 is also capable of carrying cargo in the cockpit and on external suspension. The crew consists of two servicemen.