Russian defense official discusses bilateral military cooperation with Guinean counterpart

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed the prospects of bilateral military cooperation with his Guinean counterpart David Haba at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"During the negotiations, the sides noted positive dynamics of the development of bilateral military cooperation, determined promising areas of interaction and mapped out ways of their implementation," the ministry said in a statement.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed, both sides noted the importance of Russian-Guinean partnership in ensuring regional security. The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere.