Russian Defense Ministry awards $4.15 bln worth contracts to defense industry companies

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16./TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry signed and awarded government contracts to defense industry companies totaling over 400 bln rubles ($4.15 bln) at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, chief of the main armament department of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Anatoly Gulyaev said.

"Eleven government contracts were signed and nine were awarded to the amount over 400 billion rubles," Gulyaev said. Russian Armed Forces will receive more than 2,500 new specimens of armament, military and special vehicles and over 1,800,000 means of destruction as a result of performance of these government contracts, he added.

In particular, a contract for project for torpedo recovery boats was signed with the Sokolskaya Shipyard. A government contract for manufacturing and supplies of P-234PMB field mobile systems was executed with Rubin scientific and production enterprise. A contract for manufacturing and supply of 300 mm rocket projectiles to the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems was awarded to Splav company at the Army-2023 Forum. The Pribor research and production company will supply 30 mm VOG-30D rounds to the Russian Defense Ministry under the contract executed at the Forum.

The Defense Ministry also awarded a contract to the Dolgoprudny research and production company for production and supply of surface-to-air guided missiles. The special design bureau of the Defense Ministry will supply Uran-6 demining robots to the army under a government contract. A contract for new R-177M command and control vehicles was awarded by the Ministry to Elektroavtomatika company.

The Russian Defense Ministry also signed government contracts for supplies of cutting-edge Malva wheeled howitzers, upgraded 120 mm mortars, and 82 mm mortars.

Russian Helicopters holding will produce and deliver Mi-8AMTsh-V Terminator helicopters to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Tactical Missiles Corporation signed a contract with the Ministry for manufacturing and supply of anti-ship cruise missiles.