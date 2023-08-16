Top Chinese defense official arrives in Minsk

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, a member of the State Council, has arrived in Belarus on a three-day official visit to discuss current issues of bilateral military cooperation, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

"Colonel General Li Shangfu, State Councillor, Minister of National Defense and member of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, begins his official visit to the Republic of Belarus," the press service said. He was received at Minsk airport by his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

Li Shangfu arrived in Minsk from Russia, where he participated in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security held in Patriot Park near Moscow. This is the first such high-level visit of China-Belarus military cooperation in the past five years. Defense officials from the two countries are expected to outline areas of cooperation for the near future and exchange views on the current international and regional security situation.

Li Shangfu last met with his Belarusian counterpart at the SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in late April.