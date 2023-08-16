Russian missile defenses shoot down three Ukrainian drones above Kaluga Region

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian missile defenses have shot down three Ukrainian drones attempting to attack targets in the Kaluga Region that borders the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"At around 05:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev government’s attempt to use three unmanned aerial vehicles for a terror attack on facilities in the Kaluga Region was thwarted. Russian missile defenses promptly detected and destroyed all drones," the ministry said.

The incident caused no damage or casualties.