International Military Forum Army-2023 opens in Patriot Park near Moscow

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The international military-technical forum "Army-2023" opens at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Moscow. About 1,500 prominent Russian companies of the military-industrial complex will present their products, and 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries will also participate in the forum.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, nearly 60 countries have confirmed their participation in this year's forum events. Bilateral meetings between the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces and foreign partners are planned. Foreign delegations will also take part in a robust scientific and business program.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, contracts worth more than 433 bln rubles ($4.34 bln) will be signed at the forum.

This year, the forum's exhibition area will occupy some 300,000 square meters, where some 28,000 samples of military and dual-use products will be on display.

The state corporation Rostec told TASS that the forum will showcasethe latest Russian artillery systems, which took into account the experience of a special operation and the characteristics of captured NATO equipment.

The latest MiG-35 fighter will meet the guests and participants of the forum near the main entrance to the exhibition pavilions. In addition, part of the range of serial and modernized aircraft will be on display at the Kubinka airfield.

The forum will be held August 14-20 at Patriot Park in Moscow, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield. From August 15 to 17 the Forum will be open to specialists, foreign state delegations, scientific and business activities. On August 18-20 it will be open to the public. TASS is the main media partner of the Forum.