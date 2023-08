MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated over 20 Ukrainian troops and a US-made howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Kherson direction, over 20 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.