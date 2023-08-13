Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian army attacks and counter-attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup capitalizing on the results of army aviation strikes and artillery fire successfully repelled six futile attacks and counter-attacks by forces of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 44th mechanized brigades and 95th airborne brigade in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka and the Mankovka natural area in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 60 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station, the general reported.