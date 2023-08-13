Russian air defenses down Ukrainian drone over Kursk Region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Kursk Region attempting to attack facilities on Russia’s soil, the Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"At about 11:30 a.m. Moscow time on August 13, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type drone against facilities on Russian territory was thwarted. Russian air defense capabilities detected and destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Kursk Region. There are no casualties or destruction," the ministry said in a statement.

About half an hour before that, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems had shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region.

"At about 11 o’clock in the morning Moscow time on August 13, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type drone against facilities on Russian territory was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the UAV over the territory of the Belgorod Region. There are no casualties or destruction," the ministry said in a statement.