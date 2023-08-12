Militants attack Syrian army units in Latakia, two dead - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) attacked the Syrian army’s positions in the governorate of Latakia, killing two servicemen, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria said on Saturday.

"A group of up to 10 militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), supported by artillery and mortar fire, tried to break through the forward defense line of the Syrian Arab Republic’s government forces," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

"The attack was repelled, and the Syrian forces managed to hold their positions. The skirmish left two Syrian servicemen dead," he added.