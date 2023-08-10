Chinese Foreign Ministry accuses US of using other countries for cyber attacks on China

BEIJING, August 10. /TASS/. US authorities aim to use some countries in the region for cyber attacks against China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"The US has even resorted to media and other forms of disinformation of so-called ‘Chinese hackers’ in order to induce or coerce relevant countries, particularly those around China, to receive US cyber force deployment," the Chinese foreign policy agency said with regard to a journalist’s request to comment on information by WikiLeaks that the US carried out cyber theft against 35 Japanese targets, including some members of the Japanese cabinet. "Given the fact that the US leads the world in hacking technology, this not only endangers [these countries’] own cybersecurity, but also [turns them] into a bridgehead or springboard for US government’s cyber attacks against China without their knowledge," the ministry added.

According to the statement, Washington is attempting to use China’s neighbors in order to harm Beijing’s interests in the strategic security sphere. "China opposes the US deployment of cyber forces in China’s neighboring countries and condemns the US disinformation campaign. We hope the international community, in particular China’s neighbors, will judge for themselves what the US’ true intentions are," the diplomatic agency concluded.