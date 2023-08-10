Polish military helicopter loses missile fuse while patrolling border with Belarus

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Polish military lost the fuse from a missile during a helicopter patrol of the border with Belarus, reads a message posted on the website of the General Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

"On Tuesday, one of the helicopters carrying out a patrol in the border area was found to be missing a fuse in one of its missiles," the text reads. "The flight was carried out along the border and did not take place over residential areas," the military said.

An intensive search for the fuse is underway with the use of specialized equipment, the command said. As the search for the device has so far been unsuccessful, we would like to inform you that the fuse has built-in safety features and does not pose a threat," the military officials added.

They asked everyone who might spot the device to mark the place where it was found and notify the nearest military unit or the police.

"We note that such situations do occur during military operations, for example in Afghanistan, where cases of missing equipment have been recorded after combat sorties," the command recalled.