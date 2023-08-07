Rostec chief says production of military helicopters under state defense order has doubled

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Rostec State Corporation has managed to double the production of military helicopters under state defense order, Chief Executive Officer Sergey Chemezov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Under state defense order the production of military helicopters has doubled," he said.

Russian Helicopters holding produced 296 helicopters last year, Chemezov added. "As for the helicopter industry, our Russian Helicopters holding produced 296 helicopters in 2022. Last year (in 2021 - TASS) there were 134 of them, while this year - 296, which is a significant increase," he said.