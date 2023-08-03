Seventh drone shot down in southwest of Kaluga Region in one day — governor

KALUGA, August 3. /TASS/. A seventh unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been detected in the southwest of the Kaluga Region during one day and shot down by the air defense system, the head of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the southwest of the Kaluga Region, the air defense system detected and shot down one more drone," Shapsha wrote.

Local civilians and infrastructure were unaffected.

On Thursday, the governor said that at night the air defense system in the southwest of the Kaluga Region shot down six UAVs.