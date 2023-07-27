China-Russia defense drills reflect high level of trust between Beijing, Moscow — official

BEIJING, July 27. /TASS/. The China-Russia naval exercises dubbed "Northern/Interaction-2023," which were conducted recently in the Sea of Japan, reflect the high level of strategic trust between the two countries, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Tan Kefei said at a briefing.

"[The drills] fully reflect the level of mutual strategic trust between the parties and further strengthen traditionally amicable ties between the militaries of China and Russia," he noted.

According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, China and Russia sent over ten ships and more than 30 aircraft to participate in the exercises.

Tan also highlighted China’s readiness "to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region, respond to all manner of security challenges and boost practical cooperation with all interested parties."