China-Russia naval drills embody Xi-Putin consensus — top brass

BEIJING, July 21. /TASS/. The naval drills of China and Russia in the Sea of Japan embody an important consensus of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"These drills have made it possible to implement in practice an important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries," the ministry said in a statement.

This interaction once again proves a high level of trust and strong friendly relationships maintained between the armies of China and Russia. The Russia-China naval drills in the Sea of Japan make it possible to test in practice the efficiency of joint operations by the armed forces of both countries at sea, the statement says.

"All the personnel participating in the drills will take their utmost efforts to bolster in practice the potential that will enable them to jointly protect peace and stability in the region and counter all possible challenges," the Chinese Defense Ministry stressed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that the drills codenamed: "North. Interaction 2023" would run in the Sea of Japan on July 20-23. The drills are aimed at bolstering naval cooperation between Russia and China and maintaining stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.

The Russian Navy is represented in the drills by the Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteyelev, the missile corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremyashchiy and support vessels. The Russian naval taskforce is directed by Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

The Chinese Navy is represented in the joint maneuvers by the destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao and the replenishment ship Taihu. The Chinese naval group is directed by North Sea Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Qiu Wansheng. A joint headquarters has been set up aboard the destroyer Qiqihar to direct the joint naval maneuvers.

In addition, the drills involve over 30 naval aircraft from both sides, including anti-submarine warfare planes and helicopters and fighter-interceptors.