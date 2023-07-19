Russian FPV drone developers double flight range with new relay station — manufacturer

YEKATERINBURG, July 19. /TASS/. Developers have designed a flying relay station that boosts the flight range by a factor of two for the Upyr first person view (FPV) drone produced in Russia’s Ural region, a spokesman for the drone manufacturer told TASS.

"The team has created the Udlinitel flying relay station, which increases the flight range by almost twofold," the spokesman said. "The Udlinitel has an automatic landing function and has no frequency conflict with commercial drones. Accordingly, the application range has been increased. Control system and video communication stability are supported at the appropriate level," he noted.

Developers have also designed a domestically assembled video transmitter and video receiver, the spokesman added.