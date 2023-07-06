Explosion at ZNPP not to end war in Ukraine, to seriously harm Europe — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. A potential explosion at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will not end the conflict in Ukraine, but will inflict a colossal damage to all countries of the continent, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

"Even if they blow up the station - this will not end the war. It will inflict colossal damage to the entire Europe, and not just Europe, but the entire Eurasian continent. The American continents will also be affected. But it will not end the war," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian reporters.

Lukashenko also said that he did not discuss the situation around the ZNPP with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We did not discuss the situation at the ZNPP with President Putin. The situation is simple: unless you, the Americans and Ukraine, want the thing that you are talking about to happen there, it will not happen. Russia has no need to blow up the ZNPP. It is in the hands of the Russians. Why blow it up?" he underscored.

Prior to the June 23 visit of IEAE Director General Rafael Grossi to Moscow, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Moscow of allegedly preparing a terror attack at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Without providing any proof, he notified Brazil, India, China, the US, as well as European, Middle Easter and African countries about it.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Zelensky’s statement as yet another lie. Rosenergoatom CEO’s Advisor Renat Karchaa opined that these claims may indicate that Kiev is preparing a terror attack or a strike at the ZNPP in order to pull NATO into the Ukrainian conflict. On June 23, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya underscored that Moscow is highly concerned over Kiev’s increasingly frequent claims of the alleged mining of the ZNPP by Russia. He noted that the IAEA mission, who visited the power plant recently, was able to ensure the absurdity of such claims.