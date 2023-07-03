US-led coalition drones reportedly violate flight safety rules in Syria 14 times

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The US-led international coalition’s drones were seen flying over Syria 14 times during the past day in violation of flight safety rules, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

According to Gurinov, the so-called US-led international anti-terrorist coalition continues to commit systemic, deliberate, and flagrant violations of deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria.

"During the day, 14 violations of the memorandum of understanding between the Russian Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense of October 20, 2015 linked with the flights of the US-led international coalition’s unmanned aerial vehicles which were not agreed with the Russian side," he said.