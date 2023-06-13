Ukrainian army switches to defensive operations in Kupyansk area, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces stationed in the Kupyansk area have lost the initiative and switched to defensive operations following Russian artillery and air strikes, retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Militia told TASS.

"Russia’s tactical and army aircraft, along with artillery and missile forces, have carried out a number of successful strikes on Ukraine’s troops and equipment, including field ammunition depots," he pointed out. "As a result of the losses suffered, the enemy lost the initiative and is now switching to defensive operations," Marochko added.

On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces had killed over 35 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area in the previous 24 hours.