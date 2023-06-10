Russian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian army’s West-made hardware destroyed in special op

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry released on Saturday footage showing the military hardware provided by Western countries to the Ukrainian military that was destroyed in the southern Donetsk area.

The aerial footage shows badly damaged armored vehicles, including a Leopard tank and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier on Saturday that in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army had lost nine tanks, including four Leopards, eleven infantry fighting vehicles, including five US-made Bradley IFVs, 14 armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas.