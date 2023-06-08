Russia says its electronic warfare units suppressed Ukrainian communications in Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian electronic warfare units suppressed Ukrainian military communications system and the channels used to operate drones during an attempted Ukrainian breakthrough in the Zaporozhye area, Lieutenant General Alexander Romanchuk, the commander of the Russian battlegroup in the area, said on Thursday.

"Electronic warfare units have suppressed the enemy’s communications system and the channels used to operate drones," he said.

The commander said air defense units shot down 11 drones.