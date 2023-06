MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have destroyed 1,500 Ukrainian troops that were attempting to attack and 8 German-made Leopard tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Total losses of Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk Region area were more than 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen, 28 tanks, of them 8 German-made Leopard tanks, 3 wheeled French-made АМХ-10 tanks and 109 armored fighting vehicles," the ministry said.