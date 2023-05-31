Russian forces thwart four Ukrainian army attacks in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted four Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the area of the Serebryansky forestry, units of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade made four attempts to attack Russian troop positions. The attacks were foiled as a result of a close combat and damage inflicted on the enemy by the battlegroup’s artillery. Ukrainian militants sustained heavy manpower losses and retreated to their earlier held positions," the spokesman said.

In the Krasny Liman area, Russian forces uncovered and suppressed the positions of the enemy’s tube artillery and five 122mm mortar teams in counter-battery fire, using the battlegroup’s artillery reconnaissance capabilities, he said.