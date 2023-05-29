Belarusian forces being trained on supplying troops, cleaning up after missile strikes

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. The Belarusian Armed Forces are carrying out a special military exercise to practice supplying military units and deal with the aftereffects of enemy missile strikes, the Defense Ministry press office announced Monday.

"Bodies of military control and supply forces will hold a special military exercise between May 29 and June 2, supervised by Deputy Defense Minister […] Major General Andrey Fedin," the press office said. "During the exercise, [the forces] will practice the issues of ammunition and missile supply to military units, how to increase the viability of supply forces, and dealing with the aftermath of the mock enemy’s missile and aviation strikes."

The military exercise will involve recalled reservists.