CAR interested in placing Russian military base on its territory, says envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) would like to place a Russian military base on its territory, CAR Ambassador to Russia Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza said.

"Now we need a Russian military base with 5,000 to 10,000 soldiers. At the same time, they could be deployed to other countries if necessary. We have asked for this. When [President of the National Assembly of the Central African Republic Simplis] Sarangi came to the Russian Federation, he reiterated that we need it," the ambassador told Izvestiya on Monday.

According to him, there are still threats to security in the Central African Republic. The envoy pointed out that there are people with weapons among the refugees from Sudan.

He added that, in his opinion, military cooperation with Moscow should continue, even though it displeases some countries.