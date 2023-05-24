Kremlin comments on Kiev regime’s new attacks on Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian military units and border guards are fulfilling their work to repel the Kiev regime’s new attacks on the Belgorod Region reported by the regional governor, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Our military units, our border guards and corresponding agencies are doing their job," the Russian presidential spokesman said, responding to a question about whether the continued attacks on the territory of Russian regions caused the Kremlin’s concerns.

Commenting on the remarks by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov that a lot of questions could be addressed to Russia’s Defense Ministry after a Ukrainian subversive group’s attack on settlements in the region’s Graivoronsky district, the Kremlin press secretary stressed that "complex and tense work is underway as part of the special military operation."

"As part of this work, working questions constantly arise. These questions are asked and answers to them are given. This is a normal situation," the Kremlin press secretary said.