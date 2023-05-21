Russian forces thwart Ukraine’s attempt to supply munitions in southern Donetsk area

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian troops thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian army brigade to supply munitions in the southern Donetsk area, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev said on Sunday.

"In the southern Donetsk direction, units of the Battlegroup East thwarted an enemy attempt to supply munitions and rotate personnel on the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army’s 79th assault brigade near Novomikhailoka. Three enemy trucks and manpower were destroyed by artillery fire," he said in a video posted on the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Gordeyev, Russian forces foiled rotation of Ukrainian troops near the village of Vodyanoye. "Tyulpan self-propelled mortar crews wiped out a temporary deployment center of Ukrainian troops in Velikaya Novoselka," he said.

He also said that two Ukrainian Msta-B howitzers were destroyed near Novoukrainka and Burlatskoye and two Valkyrie drones were downed by Osa-AKM and STrela-10 air defense systems.

In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian mortar and an all-terrain car near Novodanilovka, a mortar near Dorozhnyanka, cars with militants near Malinovka and Shcherbaki, a munitions depot near Poltavka, and enemy manpower in the village of Kamenskoye. "The Lantset cruise missile hit an enemy howitzer near Stepnogorka. Air defense and electronic warfare systems downed two plane-type drones and one kamikaze drone," he added.