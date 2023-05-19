Ukraine’s military fires rocket with German scatterable anti-tank mines against Donetsk

DONETSK, May 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired the third MFOM rocket with German AT2 scatterable anti-tank mines against Donetsk since the beginning of this year, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on Friday.

"A shelling attack by the Ukrainian military against Donetsk (the Kuibyshevsky district) was recorded. An MFOM AT2 rocket (studded with AT2 anti-tank mines) was fired," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

Kiev launched its shelling attack at 4:30 p.m. Moscow time, the mission specified.

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin cautioned residents on his Telegram channel, pointing to the threat posed by AT2 mines. He said that such a mine had a magnetic target sensor reacting to large metal objects. The mine was outfitted with an anti-handling device, detonating it upon an attempt to move it, the Donetsk mayor said, urging local residents to keep away from such objects.

Previously, the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk with rockets carrying German AT2 anti-tank mines in March and April. In March, two Donetsk residents received wounds as a result of stepping on an AT2 mine after the shelling. One of them later died of wounds.