Ukrainian forces attack Lugansk using Storm Shadow missile — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s air forces have attacked two civil enterprises in the city of Lugansk using Storm Shadow missiles, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday, adding that the attack caused casualties, including six children.

"On May 12, at around 6:30 p.m. Moscow time the Ukrainian air forces’ combat aircraft carried out a missile strike on the polymer maker Polipak and the meat-processing enterprise Milam in the city of Lugansk. The attack used Storm Shadow air missiles supplied by the UK to the Kiev regime despite London’s statements that those weapons would not be used in attacks on civil facilities. Residential houses in the vicinity were damaged. Casualties were reported, including six children," he said.

Fighter aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces downed both the Su-24 that carried out the attack and the MiG-29 fighter that covered it, Konashenkov added.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that London was sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev, adding that missiles has a range of 250-300 kilometers.

Editor of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine Alexey Leonkov told TASS earlier that the Storm Shadow was an anti-ship missile also capable of hitting ground targets. It was developed as an Anglo-French alternative to the US-made Tomahawk. The missile is capable of reaching speeds of up to 800 kilometers per hour and conducting stealth and low-altitude flights, for example, along the edge of a forest.