Russian forces kill up to 75 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Aircraft and artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center killed up to 75 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Tactical and army aviation of the Battlegroup Center defeated enemy forces in the Krasny Liman area near Terny, Yampolovka, Yampol and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he specified.

"Up to 75 Ukrainian troops were killed in the past day, while three armored combat vehicles, two cars, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed," he added.