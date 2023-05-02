Lukashenko points to increasingly frequent cases of saboteurs’ penetration into Belarus

MINSK, May 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that saboteurs had stepped up their attempts to infiltrate into the republic and demanded that the relevant agencies take necessary measures.

"We could not put off this meeting: the situation compels us to respond to the latest developments. That is why, the government, the defense, security and law-enforcement agencies have been instructed to work out serious measures in order to prevent the penetration of various sorts of saboteurs into the territory of Belarus," the Belarusian leader said at a government meeting on Tuesday, the state-run news agency BelTA reported.

"Such cases have become increasingly frequent lately. That is why, I would like to listen to proposals on comprehensive counter-measures," Lukashenko said.

The situation around Belarus remains tense, NATO is building up its military potential near the Belarusian borders and provocations are carried out at the border, the Belarusian leader said.

As Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel reported, incoming intelligence and other data suggest that the situation emerging around Belarus is expected to worsen considerably.

Lukashenko convened a government meeting with the participation of the heads of the defense, security and law-enforcement agencies on Tuesday to focus on the issues of security, law and order and the protection of the state border.